Cardinals Could Trade 8x All-Star to Red Sox — But There’s a Major Catch

The St. Louis Cardinals spent almost all of last offseason attempting to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado. After he blocked a trade to the Houston Astros, the Cardinals discussed a deal with the Boston Red Sox, but it never materialized.

The Red Sox could circle back to the Cardinals for Arenado this offseason. Mike Petriello of MLB.com even listed Boston as one of the top three suitors for the eight-time All-Star.

However, just as there was last offseason, there is one major obstacle standing in the way of a potential deal that could ultimately prevent it from happening altogether.

Red Sox Will Prioritize Alex Bregman over Nolan Arenado

Sep 8, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits an rbi single against the Athletics during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Petriello notes that just like last offseason, the Red Sox prefer Bregman over Arenado, and it’s easy to see why. Arenado had a career-worst season at the plate, slashing .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and a .666 OPS.

Meanwhile, Bregman was an All-Star for the third time this past season and is still hitting for a high average and showing off more power than Arenado.

At this point, the easy choice for the Red Sox is Bregman. Ultimately, the only way a deal can come together between the Red Sox and Cardinals for Arenado is if Bregman signs with another team.

The Cardinals are willing to eat more of Arenado’s salary, which should help a deal come together more quickly, depending on where he goes. But if the Red Sox are the team the Cardinals want to make a deal with, they’re going to have to wait until Bregman signs.

The Red Sox were on Arenado’s original list of six potential trade destinations last offseason, and were seen as the last opportunity for St. Louis to trade him. With Arenado being open to more teams this winter, that won’t be the case.

The Cardinals will have plenty of other opportunities to trade him. While Boston might be a good fit for the Gold Glove third baseman, the Cardinals best bet is likely to trade him to another team that has a clear need at third base and isn’t showing interest in Bregman.

Once again, a potential Arenado trade will dominate the headlines for the Cardinals’ offseason, and like last year, a deal with the Red Sox does not seem likely to happen.

