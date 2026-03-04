Cardinals May Have Another Pre-Opening Day Move Up Their Sleeve

The St. Louis Cardinals are just over three weeks away from kicking off the 162-game marathon that is the Major League Baseball regular season.

We're at a point in the calendar in which Spring Training has been going on long enough to start to really think about what rosters could look like when Opening Day gets here. Over the next few weeks, there could still be surprises. Guys could break out and make a case for a roster. Players could get hurt, which would open the door to other avenues. Also, as we inch closer to the regular season, we will see moves made around the league. Rather than cutting guys or sending them down to the minors, there will be guys who get traded shortly before Opening Day. It's the case every year. There also will be players who opt out of deals around the league and sign elsewhere.

There is still time to see changes for St. Louis. For example, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted that the Cardinals still could be in the mix for another right-handed outfielder, although they "remain intrigued" by slugger Nelson Velázquez.

The Cardinals may not be done yet

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Searching for power, the Cardinals remain intrigued by Nelson Velázquez, the only player in camp who hit more than 25 home runs as a pro at any level this past year," Goold wrote. "He can slug his way into left field, just as Thomas Saggese could with his potential for balanced offensive production or Jose Fermin could with his contact approach. Marmol has consistently stressed the importance of defense this year, and the finest fielder in the mix is Nathan Church.

"That is where the Cardinals’ wish may meet their reality. They would like a right-handed bat with power upside for the outfield — and may yet go shopping for one — but two of the candidates with the most experience, Church and Bryan Torres, are left-handed bats who have excelled at getting on base in the minors."

Right now, there aren't a ton of options available. One veteran who would fit this description is Tommy Pham. But if the Cardinals were going to sign someone, it would've made sense to do it by now. At this point, keep an eye on the trade block over the next few weeks as teams start to address roster surpluses.