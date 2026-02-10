Cardinals Fans Have 1 Huge Reason to Be Excited for 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the better teams in the league this century. They've seen franchise legends like Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols come through the big leagues and dominate.

For the better part of the century, the Cardinals have contended for the National League Central title, the NL pennant, and the World Series title. But they opted for a rebuild this offseason and the front office is seemingly attacking this rebuild as aggressively as they've done in recent memory.

The Cardinals have traded players like Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado. They traded Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox. The front office hasn't opted to pursue any proven big leaguers to help the team win now.

They're all-in on the idea of a rebuild, mainly through adding and developing prospects.

With that in mind, there isn't much to be excited about for the Cardinals and their fans this year. Still, CBS Sports' Matt Snyder provided one reason why Cardinals fans should be excited this season.

JJ Wetherholt is the main reason for Cardinals fans to be excited

Mar 5, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left feilder JJ Wetherholt (87) runs to second base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"It's J.J. Wetherholt time, baby," Snyder wrote when noting what Cardinals fans should be excited about this season.

Wetherholt, the team's top prospect, is one of the best young infielders that hasn't made his big-league debut. He put together an incredibly dominant 2025 campaign. In fact, he was so impressive that many fans begged for his debut to come last season. The youngster posted a .931 OPS across two levels of the minor leagues.

With Donovan traded to the Seattle Mariners, Wetherholt has a clear path to starting every day at second base. Pairing him alongside Masyn Winn, who's an All-Star shortstop himself, will give the Cardinals one of the best young middle infields in baseball.

If Wetherholt can enter the MLB without stumbling, he could be the early favorite to take home the NL Rookie of the Year award.

Either way, Cardinals fans should be excited to see him play for their favorite team. If he hits his potential over the coming years, he's bound to be a generational talent.

