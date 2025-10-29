Cardinals Fans Should Be Excited About Ivan Herrera's Future in St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals may still be in the middle of a tough stretch, but there’s plenty of reason for fans to believe better days are coming. With Chaim Bloom taking over as president of baseball operations, a new era is beginning — one built on young talent, smart roster decisions, and a renewed focus on the future.
And at the center of that future is Ivan Herrera.
Even as the Cardinals struggled in 2025, Herrera quietly emerged as one of the team’s most promising young stars. The 25-year-old catcher flashed the kind of right-handed power St. Louis has been missing for years, finishing the season with a .284/.373/.464 slash line, 19 home runs, 66 RBI, and an .837 OPS, the best mark on the team.
Ivan Herrera’s Breakout Season Gives Cardinals Fans Hope for 2026 and Beyond
When Herrera was healthy, the Cardinals lineup looked completely different. He brought energy, patience, and power — something that’s been hard to come by in St. Louis since the days of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.
No, it’s not fair to compare him directly to those franchise icons just yet, but the impact Herrera makes when he’s in the lineup is undeniable.
Herrera isn’t just valuable behind the plate. He’s shown positional versatility, spending time at designated hitter and even in the outfield late in the year. Still, the Cardinals view him as their long-term catcher — and for good reason.
His leadership skills are improving, his presence behind the plate is calming for the pitching staff, and his offensive production makes him a rare weapon at the catcher position.
If he stays healthy, Herrera could become the offensive anchor of a young lineup that includes other developing talents like Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman.
With Bloom expected to reshape the roster this offseason through trades and smart spending, the Cardinals are building toward something sustainable — and Ivan Herrera is one of the key pieces of that plan.
He’s proven he can hit in the middle of the order, handle a young pitching staff, and give the team balance from the right side of the plate. If he takes another step forward in 2026, St. Louis could surprise people.
So while the Cardinals may not be immediate contenders, fans should feel confident that the foundation for future success is already being built — and Herrera might just be the face of that turnaround.
Herrera gives Cardinals fans a reason to be excited again.
He’s young, dynamic, and developing into a true middle-of-the-order threat. If Bloom’s rebuild works the way it’s designed to, Herrera could be one of the cornerstones of the next great Cardinals team, and that’s something every fan can rally behind.
