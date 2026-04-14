Cardinals Have Important Alec Burleson Trade Decision to Make

The St. Louis Cardinals opted for an aggressive rebuild during the offseason, which saw them cut ties with a slew of veteran players in favor of prospects to build for the future. As a result, the Cardinals cut ties with Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and Sonny Gray while turning their poor farm system into one of the best units in the league.

Now, they have more big trade decisions to make. Will they trade players like Alec Burleson before their contracts run out? Or will they commit to winning with their new young core?

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently suggested the Cardinals could look to trade Burleson this season, but he urged them not to be in a hurry to do so. Burleson isn't on an expiring contract, so the Cardinals shouldn't be looking to do anything of that sort right now.

Cardinals shouldn't be looking to trade Alec Burleson just yet

Mar 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) reacts after hitting a double against the New York Mets during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"First baseman Alec Burleson, 27, is one of the Cardinals’ more senior homegrown players, and probably the one with the most trade value," Rosenthal wrote. "At the end of the season, Burleson will be under club control for only two more years, the same position Brendan Donovan was in when the Cardinals sent him to the Mariners in February.

"No player is untouchable, especially for a rebuilding club. But Burleson is one of the Cardinals’ better hitters, and one of their leaders along with shortstop Masyn Winn. The same, of course, could have been said of Donovan. But at some point the Cardinals will need to retain a few veterans. Even if they resist signing Burleson to an extension, they need not be in a rush to trade him."

Burleson is under team control through the 2028 season, so the Cardinals shouldn't be looking to trade him right now. He's a potential franchise cornerstone.

But the Cardinals also shouldn't be looking to trade him because they have the young core to compete within the next three seasons.

The pitching staff is young and improving. JJ Wetherholt is banging on the door of a major breakout. Jordan Walker is experiencing his first taste of real success at the big league level, which would fast-track the Cardinals' rebuild.

Burleson is a piece of the puzzle for the Cardinals. He shouldn't be moved away unless he's on an expiring contract and the Cardinals are struggling. We're still a few years from that being a possibility.