Cardinals Headline List Of 'Best Fits' For $6.25 Million All-Star

The Cardinals could make a few aggressive moves in free agency this winter...

Zach Pressnell

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have struggled to put a contending team on the field for the last few years. As a result, they're seemingly finally accepting the fact that they need to lean heavily into a rebuild this offseason. The Cardinals opted to trade a few players at the trade deadline this year and they could continue to make these big moves in the offseason.

But the Cardinals don't need to subtract from the roster with every move they make. In fact, they could head into free agency and sign some players to replace some of their trade assets. The Cardinals might be rebuilding, but they're unlikely to lose 100 games regardless of how heavily they rebuild.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently listed the Cardinals as one of the best fits in free agency for Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan. Bowden also projected Finnegan to sign a one-year deal worth $6.25 million this offseason.

Cardinals linked to free agent pitcher Kyle Finnegan

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnega
Detroit Tigers pitcher Kyle Finnegan (64) throws against Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning during ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Finnegan was a free agent last winter after saving 88 games in his first five seasons in the majors with the Nationals, but was disappointed when the best offer came late, a one-year, $5.38 million deal from Washington," Bowden wrote. "He lived up to that contract and more before being traded to the Tigers, which led to his first postseason opportunity. He saved 24 games during the regular season between the Tigers and Nationals and was at his best with Detroit down the stretch (1.50 ERA in 16 appearances)."

The Cardinals need to add one or two pitchers to their bullpen in order to stay competitive next season, regardless of whether they're rebuilding. Adding Finnegan would be the perfect move to make.

It would be very similar to the Phil Maton signing last offseason, but Finnegan would come with even higher expectations.

The Cardinals could sign him to a one- or two-year contract. If he's dominant, they could ship him away at the trade deadline in the same way they did with Maton. This would add some valuable prospects to the organization. If Finnegan doesn't dominate, the Cardinals could hold onto him and let him play his contract out in St. Louis. Either way, the move improves the organization.

