Cardinals’ Hottest Prospect No One Is Talking About

The St. Louis Cardinals have done a lot of good things so far this season so far, but there have been some negatives as well.

For example, the bullpen has been among the worst in baseball. St. Louis has 15 games under its belt right now and is 8-7 on the season. While this is positive, the club could be better. The bullpen currently is ranked 25th in the league with a 5.31 bullpen ERA. That's not great. If the Cardinals want to maintain this early-season success, something has to give in the bullpen.

Neither JoJo Romero nor Riley O'Brien has allowed an earned run this season so far. But other guys have struggled. Matt Svanson has a 15.58 ERA in seven appearances. Ryne Stanek has a 5.40 ERA in seven appearances. Justin Bruihl has a 4.91 ERA in eight appearances. It just hasn't been the bullpen's year so far. But there is a guy down in Triple-A who can help and who has been flying under the radar.

Keep An Eye On Tink Hence

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Tink Hence (30). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Tink Hence is someone who is having a quiet, but solid season down in Triple-A so far in 2026. He was moved to the bullpen in Spring Training as a way to hopefully keep him on the mound. The 23-year-old has responded. He has made four appearances for Triple-A Memphis and has a 1.93 ERA in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Hence is the Cardinals' No. 15 prospect right now after being a top prospect for the team as recently as 2024. He's just 23 years old, but his momentum stalled down in the minors as injuries piled up. For example, he pitched in only eight total games in 2025. He's already halfway to that total and it's just April 13. Now, of course, he does have a new role, which helps. He has been making the most of it as well.

If Hence can continue to pitch at this rate down in Triple-A and the bullpen continues to struggle, he should be promoted and given a chance to try to help right the ship. The 2026 season is about development. That's at the minor league level as well. Hence has a big-time fastball and a 70-grade changeup, per Baseball Savant. He is showing right now in Triple-A that he can have success in short outings out of the bullpen. More fans should be talking about him. His time to join the big league club should be coming soon.