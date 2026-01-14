Cardinals Landed 'Intriguing' Hurler Thanks To Nolan Arenado Deal

The St. Louis Cardinals have done a good job adding pitching this offseason.

The Cardinals accomplished their goals of trading Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras. In the latest deal, the Cardinals landed 2025 eighth-round pick Jack Martinez from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Arenado and cash. It sounds like a high price to pay for a prospect, and it absolutely is. The point of the deal wasn't Martinez, but instead offloading Arenado.

While this is the case, there is some upside with the 22-year-old righty. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted that the Cardinals already "liked" him ahead of the 2025 MLB Draft, when he was selected by Arizona. Plus, there is familiarity with him in the system already as the team's new assistant pitching coach, Kyle Driscoll came over from Arizona.

The Cardinals have an intriguing prospect on their hands

"Martinez, 22, was the D-Backs’ eighth-round pick last year out of Arizona State," Rosenthal wrote. "The Cardinals knew the talent they acquired for Arenado would be modest no matter which team they dealt with, given the money he is owed and the leverage he could wield with his no-trade clause. So, finances were the more meaningful lever...

"Martinez, the pitcher St. Louis acquired for Arenado, is hardly a top prospect, but the Cardinals had some familiarity with him. They liked him some as an amateur (though they passed on him for eight rounds). Their expanded pro scouting staff offered positive input. And though Martinez has yet to pitch in pro ball, the Cardinals’ new assistant pitching coach, Kyle Driscoll, was around Martinez some last summer when he was the Diamondbacks’ minor-league pitching coordinator, and found him intriguing."

What Martinez brings to the table is a funky delivery, mid-90s fastball, and some secondary stuff.

Jack Martinez was the D-Backs 8th round pick out of Arizona State last season he threw 77.1 innings (15 starts) to a 5.47 ERA with 110 strikeouts and only 33 walks.



He features a mid 90s fastball along with a slider and changeup from a weird falling down type of delivery



The… pic.twitter.com/Dm4otvIVf3 — Redbird Farmhands (@RedbirdFarmhand) January 13, 2026

In 2025, he had a 5.47 ERA in 15 starts for Arizona State in 77 1/3 innings pitched. He hasn't made his professional debut yet. It's a bit early to be projecting out, but with his funky delivery and strong fastball, maybe he could be better suited for the bullpen. That's one person's opinion. In 2023, he had a 2.12 ERA out of the Trinity Tigers' bullpen. He made 20 appearances, including just one start.

