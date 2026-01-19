Cardinals-Lars Nootbaar Trade Rumors Include NL Competitor

Could the St. Louis Cardinals have one more move up their sleeve this offseason?

For St. Louis, the name that has been out there the most has been All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan. But another guy who has been the subject of some trade buzz recently has been outfielder Lars Nootbaar. With the New York Mets missing on Kyle Tucker, ESPN's Jorge Castillo called the Mets an option for Nootbaar on Friday.

Mets insider Will Sammon of The Athletic added more fuel to the fire on Sunday by calling Nootbaar a name "worth watching" for New York.

"Other names worth watching include Harrison Bader (free agent), Lars Nootbar (St. Louis Cardinals), Jake Meyers (Houston Astros), and Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox), league sources said," Sammon wrote. "It is possible that the Mets’ list isn’t limited to those names. In theory, Jarren Duran could be another option, but rival executives aren’t fully convinced the Boston Red Sox end up trading him.

"The Mets remain in serious need of adding to their outfield. Their 40-man roster includes only three outfielders, one of whom is a prospect, Nick Morabito, who has never played above Double A. Stearns has said throughout the winter that top prospect Carson Benge would come to camp with a chance to win an everyday job in the outfield. The Mets’ other two outfielders are Tyrone Taylor, a right-handed batter coming off a down season offensively, yet capable of excellent defense in all three spots, and star right fielder Juan Soto."

Nootbaar played in a career high 135 games in 2025 and slashed .234/.325/.361 with 13 homers, 48 RBIs, 24 doubles, and 68 runs scored. Nootbaar had heel surgery this offseason, which complicates the matter. Because while he may make sense for the Mets, does he have the same trade value as he would have if he didn't have surgery? Likely not.

St. Louis doesn't need to trade Nootbaar. He has two seasons of control left before free agency. If a team, like the Mets, steps up with a good offer, the club should consider all options. But just because Nootbaar makes sense for another team, doesn't mean the Cardinals should settle for a deal worth pennies on the dollar.

