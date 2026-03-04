Cardinals Legend Offers Important Perspective on Oli Marmol Extension

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals gave manager Oli Marmol a two-year contract extension through the 2028 season that also includes a club option for 2029. Marmol took over in 2022 after Mike Shildt was fired.

He took the Cardinals to the postseason in 2022, but the team has struggled since. Still, that's less of a reflection on Marmol and more so on the state of the organization. Marmol has done solid work with the limited resources he has been given.

Former World Series champion Lance Lynn offered some valuable insight on the extension, explaining why it makes sense for the Cardinals.

"It gives him the clout that he needs in the clubhouse," Lynn said. "There's nothing worse than having a manager who might be at the end of his contract on a hot seat while you're going through a rebuild."

Marmol provides stability for rebuilding Cardinals

Apr 9, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol makes a pitching change in the seventh inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewersat American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Lynn played under Marmol in his final season, 2024, so he knows what kind of manager he is. But he is ultimately right about the extension. While the Cardinals are rebuilding, it doesn't make sense to let go of their current manager and go out and search for another one.

There is a lot of change happening in St. Louis, and adding more uncertainty by firing the current manager would only complicate things. Lynn also shared some praise for his former manager.

"He has your back on the field. He's not afraid to get thrown out and get in an umpire's face."

Marmol has proven time and again why he has the full backing of the clubhouse and the organization. The players trust him and support his decisions, and he has done well working with younger players and preparing the team for the future.

The Cardinals have finished under .500 in two of the last three seasons, but Lynn was an established veteran player who knows the difference between successful and unsuccessful managers, and having played for Marmol, he can attest to it being the right move to extend him.

Now, the clubhouse won't have to deal with the added drama of a manager being on the hot seat. This is also very high praise coming from Lynn, who also played under Cardinals great Tony La Russa.

The Cardinals may not be a contender this year, but there is at least going to be a steady hand in the clubhouse calling the shots.