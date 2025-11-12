Cardinals Linked To Familiar Face As Potential Bullpen Addition

At the trade deadline this season, the St. Louis Cardinals were sellers trading away three rental relief pitchers and setting their rebuild in motion. They went with a much younger group in the bullpen for the rest of 2025.

Now as the offseason begins, they have work to do in order to make the pitching staff stronger for 2026, even though they are rebuilding. The starting rotation is the biggest priority for St. Louis, but Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that they are looking at bullpen help as well.

Goold also listed a very familiar name, one of the three relievers traded at the deadline.

Cardinals Could Reunite With Phil Maton To Boost Bullpen

Sep 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“Bloom has said they would like to add a veteran for the bullpen similar to the role Andrew Kittredge had in 2024 and Phil Maton had this past season. One possible Maton-type reliever is Maton, the Illinois native who is again a free agent,” Goold wrote.

Maton grew up a fan of the Cardinals and pitched for them in 2025 until being traded to the Texas Rangers just minutes before the deadline.

He went 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 63 appearances between St. Louis and Texas and recorded five saves, two of which came in St. Louis.

Even after a strong season, Maton shouldn’t be overly expensive. St. Louis gave him a one-year, $2 million contract in March, and while his price will be higher this time around, he still should be right within the Cardinals preferred range.

He could fill the same setup role that he did while in St. Louis the first time, and his veteran experience should be beneficial for a team with a young core of relievers.

The Cardinals may not be looking to contend next year, but they also want to make sure they have enough pitching to get through the season, and adding Maton back to the mix is a good way to ensure they have protection late in games so the younger arms aren’t overworked.

A veteran presence in a bullpen is always a plus, and since Maton won’t force the Cardinals to break the bank, the fit makes sense, and having him back should help stabilize the relief corps for the 2026 season, while also giving them a solid trade chip if they sell at the deadline again.

