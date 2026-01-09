Cardinals May Have An Opening To Trade Nolan Arenado To NL West Team

The St. Louis Cardinals have been trying for over a year to trade Nolan Arenado. However, no contenders appear to be showing interest. He had a chance to go to the Houston Astros last winter, but blocked the deal with his no-trade clause.

Chances of him accepting a trade to the Los Angeles Angels are thin, so the Cardinals have limited options here. But another opportunity may have opened up.

The Arizona Diamondbacks officially took Ketel Marte off the trade market. That also likely ends their pursuit of Alex Bregman, in which case, the Cardinals may have a chance to deal Arenado.

Can The Cardinals Pull It Off?

Jul 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) fields the ball in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks have an opening at third base, and with Bregman out of the mix for Arizona, perhaps they could turn to the Cardinals for some help there. The Cardinals would have to eat a good chunk of his remaining money in order to get the deal done, but it could be possible.

John Denton of MLB.com also noted that Arenado is willing to move to first base if necessary, and Arizona is also looking at adding help at that spot. There may finally be an opening for the Cardinals to move him and at least clear some salary.

Third base would also be cleared for a younger player, potentially even top prospect JJ Wetherholt. There would be much more flexibility on the roster if Arenado is gone.

Arenado’s market does depend on Bregman and Eugenio Suarez, but now that Arizona is seemingly out on Bregman, there could be an opportunity for Arenado to play for a better team and at least have a chance at reaching the postseason in 2026.

The Cardinals went 78-84 last year and missed the postseason for a third straight year, and Chaim Bloom has also constantly said that it would be best for the Cardinals and Arenado to find a different fit.

Now, Bloom may have his chance to do it, so it will be interesting to see how that impacts the market. Marte staying in Arizona certainly will allow Brendan Donovan’s market to take shape, but it also allows them a chance to get what they need, which is a right-handed bat.

Perhaps Arenado could be that piece for Arizona.

