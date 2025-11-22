Cardinals May Regret Passing On Reunion With 2025 Breakout Reliever

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot to do this offseason. While they are going to be focused on trading certain players, that doesn’t mean they won’t add some pieces along the way as well.

They could use some pitching help, both in the starting rotation and in the bullpen. There are affordable options available, but they unfortunately passed on a reunion with a breakout star from 2025.

Right-hander Phil Maton signed a two-year deal with the rival Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals never showed interest and now have one less option available, and this could ultimately be something they come to regret.

Cardinals May Regret Passing on Phil Maton Reunion

Sep 7, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Phil Maton (88) throws the ball during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Maton was signed by the Cardinals back in March, joining the team on a one-year, $2 million contract. He was the only free agent they signed last winter.

The 32-year-old right-hander was ultimately traded to the Texas Rangers at the deadline after the Cardinals decided to sell. Between St. Louis and Texas, Maton went 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 63 appearances and he recorded five saves while also averaging 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

He was certainly affordable for St. Louis, and he could have been a huge addition for a team in need of pitching help. However, they ultimately chose to pass, and that is something they may regret.

Fortunately, there are other arms available that can boost their bullpen. While the bullpen remained a strength after the trade deadline, former National League Reliever of the Year Ryan Helsley is a free agent and could be brought back on an affordable deal.

But it might have been a mistake for Chaim Bloom not to at least try to sign Maton to a contract for 2026. As long as they still are looking at options, though, they should be fine.

It would have been wise for them to be a little more aggressive, however, and potentially look into a reunion with Maton for the 2026 season.

Now, he is going to pitch for their most hated rivals in the Cubs, which is disappointing for Cardinals fans who enjoyed having Maton at the back end of their bullpen in 2025 before the trade deadline.

We’ll see what comes next for St. Louis in this crucial offseason.

