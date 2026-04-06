Cardinals Move On From Nick Raquet After Unique Journey to MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals were active in the bullpen on Sunday.

St. Louis announced three moves on Sunday. St. Louis selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster to come up and help the big league club. Right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft was optioned down to the minors. On top of this, the Cardinals cut ties with 30-year-old rookie Nick Raquet after making just two appearances in the majors.

"We have selected the contract of LHP Jared Shuster from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Chris Roycroft has been optioned to Memphis. LHP Nick Raquet has been designated for assignment."

The Cardinals DFA'd Nick Raquet

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Nick Raquet (70). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Raquet made two appearances in the majors for the Cardinals in 2025, which was his first and only stint in the majors to this point in his career. The 30-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Washington Nationals and didn't advance past High-A until joining the Cardinals' organization ahead of the 2024 season. He made it up to High-A in Washington's system and then actually walked away from baseball for a bit around the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Raquet didn't pitch again until 2023 with the York Revolution, an independent league team in York, Pennsylvania. Then, he pitched with the Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Summer League and the Cardinals saw enough to give him a shot.

It's worked out so far. In 2024, he had a 4.80 ERA in 35 total appearances. In 2025, he had a 2.24 ERA in 39 total appearances out of the bullpen down in the minors across Double-A and Triple-A. Plus, he made his big league debut. So far this season, Raquet has made two appearances down in the minors at Triple-A Memphis and had a 3.00 ERA before being designated for assignment.

With Raquet being designated for assignment, that means that he has been taken off the 40-man roster and teams have a chance to nab him. One way to do so is by claiming him off waivers. Another way would be a trade. If neither happens, then the Cardinals will have a chance to outright him down to the minors if another team doesn't claim him. As of writing, it's too early to know if he will be taken off waivers.

Raquet's story to the big leagues has been a long, and winding one. Now, there's another twist in the road.