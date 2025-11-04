Two NL Teams Could Emerge As Trade Fits For Cardinals’ 3-Time All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a crucial offseason, one that could shape the direction of the franchise for years to come. After missing the postseason again in 2025, President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom will have several major decisions to make as the team evaluates its core and decides which veterans fit into the long-term plan.
One name to watch closely is Sonny Gray. The veteran right-hander signed with the Cardinals ahead of the 2024 season and quickly became the staff ace. However, as the club continues its transition toward a younger, future-focused roster, Gray could become a trade candidate this winter.
Gray holds a no-trade clause, but according to Katie Woo of The Athletic, he would be open to waiving it if it meant joining a contender. Woo mentioned two specific teams that make a lot of sense for the 3-time All-Star: the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves.
Reds and Braves Could Be Ideal Trade Fits for Sonny Gray
“What will complicate matters is where Gray is willing to go,” Woo wrote. “He enjoyed his time with the Cincinnati Reds and was close to signing with them before landing with St. Louis. The Atlanta Braves could be enticing, given the proximity to Gray’s home in Nashville, Tenn.”
Both the Reds and Braves check plenty of boxes. Gray pitched for Cincinnati from 2019–2021 and remains well-liked by both teammates and fans there. A return to the Queen City would reunite him with a young, emerging pitching staff that could use a veteran leader.
Atlanta also makes sense for personal reasons. The Braves struggled in 2025, finishing 76–86 after seven straight playoff appearances, but adding a proven starter like Gray could help stabilize their rotation and get them back into contention.
Trading Gray wouldn’t be an easy call for the Cardinals. The right-hander went 14–8 with a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts this season, and without him, St. Louis lacks a true ace. If they move him, they’ll likely have to rely on acquiring young pitching via trade or finding value in the free-agent market — something that’s easier said than done.
Still, the Reds and Braves are two logical suitors, both capable of offering intriguing prospects and payroll flexibility. Whether St. Louis decides to pull the trigger on a deal remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — the Sonny Gray sweepstakes could be one of the biggest storylines of the Cardinals’ offseason.
