Cardinals No. 4 Prospect Suddenly Surging Onto MLB Radar

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have a decision to make in the outfield over the next few weeks.

Victor Scott II will be in center field and Jordan Walker will be in right field. Both have massive upside, despite some offensive question marks. For Scott, he played in 138 games in 2025 in his first full big league season. He got a bit of time in 2024, but the 2025 season was his first full season. Scott slashed .216/.305/.296 with five homers, 37 RBIs and 34 stolen bases. He was in the 100th percentile in sprint speed, 99th percentile in outs above average, 96th percentile in fielding run value and 94th percentile in baserunning run value.

Walker hasn't fully hit his stride offensively in the big leagues, but he was in the 99th percentile in bat speed, 91st percentile in average exit velocity, 87th percentile in hard-hit rate and 84th percentile in sprint speed. Both Walker and Scott have big upside if they can take another step forward. What about left field, though? Lars Nootbaar isn't at full strength. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch brought up the idea of former second-round pick Joshua Baez making his case for a big league roster spot.

The Cardinals should give the slugger a chance

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"With that setting the scene, Baez is making the most of the stage," Goold wrote. "The 22-year-old who has not yet played his 80th professional game at the Class AA level, well, caught the organization’s eye. He’s right-handed. He can play left. He is on the Cardinals’ major-league roster. So can he force his way into the mix for the major-league club’s most obvious opening?

“That is a good question and a bigger conversation as far as what’s best for him,” manager Oli Marmol said, as transcribed by Goold. “It’s not just what the need is at the big-league level as much as what makes the most sense for him, his career, us — there are more variables to it than just we are in need of a right-handed-hitting outfielder. He’s done a really nice job. My hope is he continues to do that. There is more that will go into that decision than just his performance during spring.”

Baez has been lights-out in camp. He has played in nine games so far and is slashing .333/.429/.667 with two homers, three RBIs, two walks and four runs scored. Right now, he's the Cardinals' No. 4 prospect.

He's just 22 years old. The Cardinals' roster as a whole is very young. If there ever was a time to give a young guy a chance in the majors, it would be right now for St. Louis. The Cardinals are in the middle of a reset period. If Baez keeps playing like this over the next few weeks. St. Louis arguably should give him a shot early on.