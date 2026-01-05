Cardinals Predicted To Reunite With All-Star Ace In Free Agency

The St. Louis Cardinals have seemingly kicked off a roster rebuild this offseason. This rebuild was a few years in the making, as the Cardinals have struggled a bit over the last few seasons.

They kicked off the offseason by trading Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox. This pair of trades sent a haul of prospects to St. Louis.

But the Cardinals could continue making moves ahead of opening day.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently predicted the Cardinals would add veteran starting pitcher Zac Gallen in free agency this winter. Gallen was drafted by the Cardinals in 2016, but he's spent the last seven years with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"With Sonny Gray traded to the Red Sox and Miles Mikolas gone in free agency, the Cardinals are set to roll out an extremely young rotation, even with the addition of Dustin May on a one-year, $12.5 million deal in free agency," Reuter wrote. "Keep an eye on St. Louis as a potential landing spot for Zac Gallen if he decides to opt for a short-term, high-AAV deal in an effort to rebuild his value and test the free agency waters again in short order.

"He could eat innings early in the season while serving as staff ace and give the Cardinals a high-value trade chip at the deadline."

There's a chance the Cardinals front office believes this will be a quick turnaround. If they believe the rebuild will quick, it would make sense to sign Gallen to a three- or four-year contract.

Gallen is the perfect buy low candidate this offseason. He's an ace whenever he's at his best, but he struggled a bit last season. If the Cardinals are able to add Gallen to the roster, he could be in the perfect position to turn his career back around in the right direction.

Gallen would slot in at the top of the Cardinals' rotation. If the Cardinals sign him, but struggle to win games, they could use him as a trade chip in the coming years. Either way, signing the veteran makes a lot of sense.

