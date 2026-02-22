Cardinals' Rainiel Rodriguez Makes Loud Statement With 106-MPH Double

St. Louis Cardinals fans got a glimpse into the not-so-distant future on Sunday.

The Cardinals faced off against the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon and 19-year-old prospect Rainiel Rodriguez made his first Spring Training appearance with the club.

"Rainiel Rodriguez, the club's No. 3 prospect, will make his first Spring Training appearance in this afternoon's game at Houston, starting as the designated hitter and batting ninth," the Cardinals shared on X. "The 19-year-old is ranked as the 35th overall prospect in MLB by Baseball America."

It didn't take him long to make an impact as well. Rodriguez blasted a 106 miles per hour double in his first at-bat.

Rodriguez is just 19 years old, so Cardinals fans shouldn't get their hopes up for him making the jump to the big leagues in 2026. But this is a guy who can be a game-changer in the middle of the lineup in the not-so-distant future. He is an elite-level prospect with a 50-grade hit tool and 60-grade power, per his official MLB.com scouting report.

"Scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 60 | Run: 40 | Arm: 50 | Field: 45 | Overall: 55," per the scouting report. "Rodriguez signed for $300,000 out of the Dominican Republic in April 2024, and two months later, he was one of the most dominant hitters in the Dominican Summer League.

"His 25 extra-base hits over 41 games were tied for the most on the international complex circuit, while his 10 homers tied for fourth. He finished among the top four qualifiers in average (.345) and slugging percentage (.683), and his 1.145 OPS was the highest by a qualified DSL catcher since at least 2006. Rodriguez was a DSL midseason and end-of-season All-Star and won Player of the Month honors in July."

In 2025, he played in 84 total games across Rookie-Level, Class-A and High-A. He slashed .276/.399/.555 with 20 homers, 63 RBIs, four stolen bases, 22 doubles and 59 runs scored. That's some insane production. Now, he's already showing what he can do in big league Spring Training.

