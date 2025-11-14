Cardinals Reportedly Exploring Trade Block For New Starter

There have been some surprising reports coming out of the general manager meetings.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, specifically, it's not shocking that the rumors have been swirling about the trade candidates on the roster, including Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Brendan Donovan. But, what is actually surprising, is the fact that Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the club is currently looking at pitchers potentially available on the trade block.

"The Cardinals are currently exploring potential trades to get a better sense of the possibilities there before pivoting, if necessary, into the free-agent market," Goold said. "There are a variety of starters expected to be available via trade who carry years of control. Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller is signed through another three seasons.

Could the Cardinals add a big piece?

"Marlins ace and former Cy Young Award-winner Sandy Alcantara, a Cardinals’ prospect when he started his pro career, is signed through 2026 with a $21-million option for 2027. Alcantara's teammate, right-hander Edward Cabrera, has compelling potential and three years of control. Washington lefty MacKenzie Gore has a 27.2 percent strikeout rate and two more years of control before reaching free agency. The Cardinals also want to determine if there are rising starters beyond the known options with more years of control who could be acquired via trade."

Since before the 2025 season even came to an end, the chatter has been about the guys the team could trade. Hearing that the club is possibly looking to add a pitcher through a trade is surprising -- and positive.

The Cardinals do have veteran pieces that could be moved, like Arenado, Gray, and Donovan among many others. If the Cardinals could find a way to flip one of their guys for a controllable starter, that would be the best-case scenario. The Cardinals desperately need some pitching. Miles Mikolas is a free agent and Gray could be traded. There isn't a ton of depth coming up from the minors right now, aside from potentially Quinn Matthews.

It seems like some of these veterans are going to get moved. This past summer, the Cardinals added prospects not close to the majors ahead of the trade deadline. If the Cardinals change the approach and flip an expensive veteran for a controllable pitcher, that would be a path to helping the team not only in 2026, but also into the future.

