Cardinals Should Move On From Struggling Veteran as Chaim Bloom Begins New Era
The 2025 season is officially in the books, and the St. Louis Cardinals are turning the page to 2026, and to a brand-new era under President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom.
After a disappointing few years, Cardinals fans are eager to see real change. Bloom is expected to be more aggressive this winter, especially in free agency, as he looks to reshape the roster and begin a much-needed rebuild centered around young talent and pitching depth.
In a recent Bleacher Report article, Kerry Miller listed one player every MLB team should re-sign this offseason. For St. Louis, his pick was right-hander Miles Mikolas — but that move would make little sense for a team that’s clearly pivoting toward the future.
Why the Cardinals Shouldn’t Re-Sign Miles Mikolas
Mikolas, a two-time All-Star who returned from Japan and helped stabilize the rotation several years ago, hasn’t been the same since 2022. The 37-year-old veteran finished the 2025 season with an 8–11 record and a 4.84 ERA over 31 starts. Fans have grown increasingly frustrated with his inconsistency, and bringing him back likely wouldn’t go over well with the fanbase.
Even though Mikolas could serve as a mentor for young arms like Matthew Liberatore and Michael McGreevy, the Cardinals need pitchers who can perform — not just guide from the sidelines. With Sonny Gray potentially on the trade block, production and upside must take priority in Bloom’s first full offseason.
The Cardinals probably won’t chase top-tier arms like Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez, or Ranger Suárez, but there are still several affordable free-agent and trade options who could help St. Louis make real progress. Keeping Mikolas would only stall that process, especially for a club determined to get younger and more dynamic.
The organization already has a few exciting internal options that could emerge soon, including Quinn Mathews, Tekoah Roby, Kyle Leahy, and Tink Hence — all of whom could compete for rotation spots in 2026. The Cardinals also plan to stretch Leahy out as a starter in spring training, signaling their confidence in the next wave of talent.
Mikolas has posted a 4.98 ERA since 2023, making it clear that his best days in St. Louis are behind him. As Chaim Bloom sets his vision for the future, it’s time for the Cardinals to move on from Mikolas and focus on pitching upgrades that will actually push the team forward.
