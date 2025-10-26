Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Shouldn't Pass On Opportunity To Sign $15 Million Ex-Cy Young

Could the Cardinals bring back a pitcher that they originally drafted back in 2003?

Curt Bishop

Aug 9, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during the second inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during the second inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a very important offseason, their first with Chaim Bloom in charge of baseball operations. They went 78-84 in 2025 and are set to rebuild for the first time in decades.

Several key players may be traded away this winter, and that could include Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado. But Bloom has also stated that he wants to have an eye on free agency, especially in terms of pitching.

This would be wise for St. Louis, especially if Gray is traded. But they might have a solid option waiting for them when the offseason finally gets going.

Cardinals Shouldn't Pass On Chance To Sign Max Scherzer

Oct 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) is removed from the game by manager John Schneider (14) in the sixth inning during game four of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Max Scherzer has been available to the Cardinals in free agency several times. They had a chance to sign him in 2015 before he went to the Washington Nationals and in 2021 before he signed with the New York Mets. He was also a free agent last offseason.

Scherzer was originally drafted by the Cardinals in 2003 before committing to the University of Missouri and is a St. Louis native. At this point in his career, the veteran right-hander shouldn't be too expensive and will only be a one-year commitment.

The 41-year-old is not quite the pitcher he once was, but he still could be a huge addition for the Cardinals, even as they look to rebuild. His veteran presence in the clubhouse will help guide younger players, and they would be adding somebody who can rise to the occasion in big games.

St. Louis has a relatively young rotation, and that will remain the case if Gray is traded, so having a veteran presence in the group would be most beneficial for a young team.

Now, Scherzer might prefer to pitch for a contender, which the Cardinals are not. But if he were to sign in St. Louis, they could potentially flip him to a contender at the trade deadline if they are out of the mix or keep him if they are somehow in the hunt.

Scherzer would have an opportunity to pitch in his hometown before he ultimately retires, and that could be something he is open to if he decides that 2026 will be his final season.

It will be interesting to see how Bloom goes about adding pitching this winter, but having Scherzer on the radar would be wise.

