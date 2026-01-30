Cardinals Sign Ex-College Two-Way Pitcher After Orioles Stint

The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing another hurlrer to town on a minor league deal.

St. Louis has been aggressive around the edges recently with Spring Training roughly two weeks away. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they officially signed 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Robbie Knowles to a minor league deal.

On Friday, the Cardinals followed up and announced that the organization has signed 25-year-old righty Dominic Freeberger to a minor league deal as well.

"We have signed RHP Dominic Freeberger to a minor league contract for the 2026 season," the Cardinals announced. "Freeberger, 25, was a two-way player in college and spent the last two seasons in Baltimore's system. The former 2023 Big East Conference Player of the Year most recently pitched in six games for the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association."

Freeberger isn't a big-name prospect, but he's another dice roll for a team that has been stockpiling pitchers all offseason to this point. Freeberger joined the Baltimore Orioles organization after going undrafted out of college. He pitched his final season of college ball in 2023 for the University of Connecticut and had a 5.06 ERA in six appearances. He was a two-way player in college and got most of his playing time in the field. He clubbed seven homers, drove in 61 runs and slashed .346/.429/.484 in 61 games.

In the Orioles organization, he transitioned into more of a pitcher. In 2024, he made 14 appearances and had a 9.45 ERA. In 2025, he had a 5.24 ERA in 26 bullpen appearances. He also struck out 40 batters across 34 1/3 innings pitched.

The ERA numbers aren't great, but he's another young lottery ticket to add to a system that has been picking up pitchers all offseason to this point.

There's a very real chance that this move doesn't impact the club at the big league level in 2026 at all. But, you can never have too many pitchers in an organization and the club is giving itself plenty of lottery tickets.

