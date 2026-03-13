Cardinals Slugger Pushing for 1st MLB Roster Spot Since 2024

Over the next few weeks, the St. Louis Cardinals are going to have to sort out the roster ahead of Opening Day. One area to specifically watch out for is going to be left field.

Victor Scott II will be in center field on Opening Day and Jordan Walker is significantly more likely than not going to be in right field. He's had a tough Spring Training offensively and is slashing .200/.250/.200 with two RBIs and two walks in 10 games. But it would be a pretty big shock if he wasn't the team's everyday right fielder in 2026 as the club sees if he can figure things out and get back on track. Left field really is the big question right now for the club and there isn't a clear answer.

Thomas Saggese is someone to watch as an option to plug the hole. Another guy who really is making the case for himself is 27-year-old slugger Nelson Velázquez. One topic of conversation throughout the offseason was how the Cardinals needed a right-handed slugger, preferably in the outfield. The Cardinals signed Velázquez, but that didn't stop the chatter. Hs play this spring has quieted the noise a bit, though.

The Cardinals slugger is making his case

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Nelson Velazquez (88). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Velázquez has played in 10 games and is slashing .333/.438/.704 with three homers, five RBIs, five walks, one double and six runs scored. He's 9-for-27 so far in Spring Training and has struck out just twice. He didn't enter camp with much expectation around him, but he's certainly making the case for himself to be on the big league roster on Opening Day.

His power is legit. In 2023, he played in 53 games with the Kansas City Royals and blasted 17 homers in just 162 at-bats. That's wild. In 2024, he hit eight homers in 64 games and hasn't played in a big league game since. But he's making the case for himself and it's a good one. There's a real question in left field and Saggese hasn't played the position in a big league game yet. Why not find a way to keep both?