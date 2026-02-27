Cardinals' Thomas Saggese Will Try Another New Position

The 2026 season is going to be a year of opportunity for the St. Louis Cardinals and their young players. With the rebuild finally underway, spots have been opened up for younger players to take their shot at being everyday options.

The Cardinals had been searching for a right-handed outfield bat, but after signing Ramon Urias to a one-year, $2 million contract, they have decided to give more outfield opportunities to players such as Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin.

Saggese made the start in left field on Thursday against the Houston Astros, but he'll try something different on Friday when the Cardinals take on the New York Mets. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat revealed the team's starting lineup, which shows Saggese now starting in center field.

Saggese is making himself useful

Sep 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Thomas Saggese (25) bobbles the ball after forcing out Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz (3) in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

At the start of spring training, Saggese had no outfield experience at the professional level, which seemingly gave Fermin an advantage right off the bat. However, Saggese is now getting his reps in at new positions, making himself more versatile in the process.

This is a good thing for the Cardinals, as it allows them to give Saggese a full runway and potentially let him play every day rather than just sit on the bench as a backup infielder. He is added new positions to his repertoire, which gives the Cardinals more options.

This is especially important, as Lars Nootbaar is expected to begin the season on the injured list after undergoing surgery on both heels at the start of last offseason. More options can't hurt as the Cardinals prepare for what will likely be a much different season than what they are used to.

But even though they aren't expected to contend, allowing Saggese runway to learn the outfield this spring will only increase their depth, and they are a little short on outfielders at the moment.

If he can adjust on the fly and learn quickly, he could become the next swiss army knife for the Cardinals, not unlike Tommy Edman. And what makes Saggese an intriguing option is that he is a right-handed hitter that is already in-house.

Taking advantage of this rather than being forced to go out and add another piece is huge for the Cardinals, and if Saggese continues his hot start at the plate this spring, he could be the easy favorite to take an outfield job.

Victor Scott II will be the starting center fielder, but adding more positions to Saggese's arsenal is going to pay off.