Chaim Bloom's Comments Are Great For Nolan Arenado-Cardinals Trade
There certainly is a chance that Nolan Arenado has played his final game as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Arenado was placed on the Injured List shortly after the trade deadline this past summer as he worked his way back from a shoulder injury. There was a time when it seemed like he could be done for the season. But, be rehabbed behind the scenes and was able to make it back for the final few weeks of the season.
Even if Arenado does return, the team certainly made it seem like there is a chance that he isn't back in 2026. In the Cardinals' final home game of 2025, they gave Arenado a chance to be honored by the fanbase. Arenado ran out to third base and then was pulled from there so he could get an ovation from the fans. It was a classy move, and certainly was one that made it seem like the end is near.
There still are obstacles to any deal, including the fact that Arenado has the no-trade clause and money on his deal. While this is the case, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom did say the team will consider including money in trades this offseason if they make the team while not specifically saying Arenado's name, while joining STL Sports Central.
The Cardinals gave a positive update
"Look, obviously, you'd rather not do that," Bloom said. "It's really just about what's the move that is ultimately best for the organization. What pushes us towards our goals? We've set out those goals of getting to where we can compete for this division annually. Where we can compete for championships annually. So, if there is something that does involve taking back some money, but pushes us towards that and is the best alternative, I'm confident that we will have the support to do that."
This is the type of comment that doesn't sound overtly impactful, but it is. Arenado is still under contract for two years. Fellow trade candidate Sonny Gray is under contract for one more season and also has a 2027 club option and both are expensive.
St. Louis including money in a deal would be a shift from last offseason. If the Cardinals were to include cash in a deal, there is more of a chance that another team would be willing to get involved. If the Cardinals can trade someone like Arenado, then that will open up a starting spot in the infield for someone like JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman, or Brendan Donovan.
It may not sound like much, but this could be the difference between getting a trade done or not.
