Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Isn't Ready to Retire After 12 Seasons

Spring Training is in full swing and Opening Day is roughly one month away, but it sounds like a former St. Louis Cardinals fan favorite is not ready to hang up his cleats yet and call it a career.

Former Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham is still a free agent right now despite slashing .245/.330/.370 with 10 homers, 52 RBIs and 17 doubles in 120 games played for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Despite that, Pham remains available. At 37 years old, it's safe to wonder if he would simply hang up his cleats and call it a career. FanSided's Robert Murray reported that it will not be the case, though.

The former Cardinals isn't retiring just yet

Aug 28, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) high fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"Will players such as Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Tommy Pham consider retirement? I don’t believe any of them will retire," Murray wrote. "McCutchen, if he doesn’t return to the Pirates, feels like a strong bet to sign elsewhere and attempt to prove Pittsburgh wrong in regards to not re-signing him. (That whole situation has felt like a mess.) Marte, too, feels like someone who isn’t done; he was still a 111 OPS+ bat last season. Pham is talking to teams and has always been a candidate to sign deep into the offseason, similar to what he did last season in Pittsburgh."

There was a time before the Cardinals signed Ramón Urías when Pham looked like a perfect fit for the Cardinals for a third stint with the organization. Pham began his career in St. Louis back in 2014. He spent his first four full seasons in St. Louis before being traded during the 2018 season. He returned in 2024 and was then designated for assignment during the campaign.

St. Louis needed a right-handed bat and ended up signing Urías to fill the role. Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom spoke openly about wanting to add a right-handed bat and noted a preference for an outfielder. Urías is an infielder. If the Cardinals are still in the market for one more bench bat, it still wouldn't hurt to give Pham a call and see what he would cost.