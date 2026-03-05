Ex-Cardinals Slugger Makes Superstar JJ Wetherholt Comparison

The St. Louis Cardinals have embraced the youth movement for 2026 and are going to look completely different than they have in years. There are no superstars on the roster, so it may be a long year for them.

However, that could change quickly with the arrival of JJ Wetherholt. He has been turning heads in spring training, and there is a lot of excitement and buzz around him as the season draws closer.

Former Cardinal Matt Adams has seen him in action, and he made a big comparison to another superstar that has taken the league by storm since his Major League debut.

JJ Wetherholt receives high comparison

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"I think his demeanor, the way he carries himself is well beyond his years, and it reminds me a lot of when [Juan] Soto got called up when I was with the Nationals," Adams said. "The way that he went about his business, the way he carried himself, just super laser-focused, locked in, he knew that the pressure was going to be there. But he acknowledged it and didn't let that weight him down. He prepared himself night in and night out and I see that a lot with JJ."

Adams played with Soto for two years in Washington, so he had a front row seat to how he prepared what he was able to accomplish early on in his career. Soto has been the league for several years now, so comparing Wetherholt to him sets the bar very high.

But as long as Wetherholt doesn't let the pressure get to him, he should be just fine in 2026. He is the player the Cardinals are counting on to be the next superstar and to lead them into the next era of winning baseball.

That will take a while, since the Cardinals are rebuilding, but there is a lot to be excited about with Wetherholt. If he continues to make strides and ends up being as good as expected, then perhaps the Cardinals can outperform their expectations a little bit.

He brings power from the left side of the plate and also can play three of the four infield positions, so he's versatile in that regard. There's no guarantee he'll end up replicating Soto, but he still has the potential to become a very good player over the next few years.

We'll see what he brings to the table in 2026.