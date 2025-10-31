Insider Suggests Ex-Dodgers Pitcher as Ideal Free Agent Addition For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals enter the 2025–26 offseason with one priority above all else — adding pitching. After another disappointing season, it’s clear that St. Louis needs to bolster its starting rotation if it hopes to take a step forward in 2026.
Sonny Gray may be traded to a contender this winter, and even though the Cardinals are taking a different direction this offseason, they still are going to need starters to fill out their rotation for 2026. On Friday, Cardinals insider Derrick Goold listed five starters the Cardinals could target and had a few honorable mentions, including a former Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion.
“Dustin May is a bounce-back candidate who is certain to generate a lot of interest for his upside at only 28 and a year removed from emergency throat surgery. He pitched for the Dodgers and Red Sox this past year,” Goold wrote.
Cardinals Could Take A Chance On Former Dodgers Arm To Strengthen Pitching Staff
May had an up-and-down 2025 season, splitting time between Los Angeles and Boston after a midseason trade. He finished the year with a 7–11 record, a 4.96 ERA, and 123 strikeouts in 132 ⅓ innings. However, he showed flashes of the dominant stuff, earlier in his career, which made him one of the Dodgers’ top young arms.
Injuries have slowed May’s career, including two Tommy John surgeries and the rare throat procedure that sidelined for the entire 2024 season. Still, his age and raw talent make him an appealing bounce-back option — exactly the type of reclamation project Chaim Bloom has been known to pursue.
A one-year “prove it” deal with a potential club option for 2027 could make perfect sense for both sides. For May, it’s a chance to rebuild value and prove he can stay healthy. For the Cardinals, it’s a low-risk, high-upside signing that could stabilize their rotation and even pay dividends if he thrives.
If May can recapture his early-career form, the Cardinals could potentially land a legitimate rotation piece without breaking the bank, something that fits perfectly into their new long-term vision under Bloom. As St. Louis reshapes its roster over the winter, taking a chance on a former World Series champion with untapped potential could be one of the smartest moves they make.
With the future uncertain, having more arms can’t hurt as the Cardinals try to navigate this rebuild under Chaim Bloom and make significant changes for the future.
