Jordan Walker Just Unleashed Fastest Assist in Cardinals Statcast Era

The St. Louis Cardinals have got to be optimistic about the way Jordan Walker has begun the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

He was red-hot offensively to kick off the campaign. He's cooled a bit, but there have been enough positives to be excited. Right now, he's slashing .217/.308/.435 with one homer, two doubles. three RBIs, and three walks. He's played in just seven games. The batting average and on-base stats shift daily at this point. On Friday alone, Walker's batting average dropped from .263 to .217 because he went 0-for-4. So, there's no reason to put a ton of stock in those numbers right now. If he goes 3-for-3 on Saturday, it will shoot back up.

Overall, he's shown a step in the right direction. Right now, he's in the 99th percentile in bat speed, 91st percentile in average exit velocity, 87th percentile in hard hit rate 84th percentile in sprint speed and 96th percentile in arm strength, among others.

Most of the positive buzz around Walker early on this season has been about his bat, but he showed off on Friday with his arm. In the third inning of Friday's contest against the Detroit Tigers, Walker fielded a ball out in right field showed off a cannon while throwing out a runner at home plate to keep the game scoreless, at the time.

Jordan Walker showed off a cannon

Mar 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Jordan Walker has a CANNON of an arm 😮



He cuts down Javier Báez at the dish to keep the game scoreless! pic.twitter.com/IrC1jZCKpK — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2026

MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X that Walker's blistering 100.6 miles per hour throw was the fastest by a member of the Cardinals under Statcast since 2015.

"Jordan Walker!!! 100.6 mph," Langs wrote. "That’s the Cardinals’ fastest-tracked assist under Statcast (2015)."

Walker entered the 2026 season after a roller coaster of a few years in the big leagues. He was great as a rookie, but then saw his role shift with the organization far too many times over the last two seasons. Now, that isn't the case. He's getting a consistent look to show what he can do and he's been productive both offensively, and defensively. It's important to note that he's just 23 years old as well, like JJ Wetherholt.

With Walker, the talent has always been there. It's just been about consistently getting it out of him. Right now, he looks like he has made progress in pretty much every aspect of the game. That's something Cardinals fans should be excited about. If he can look like the version of himself that stole the show as a rookie in 2023, then that changes the perception of this team immediately.