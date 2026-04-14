Jordan Walker's Explosive Power Surge Just Tied Mark McGwire

Jordan Walker's magical run to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season continued on Monday night.

While the St. Louis Cardinals dropped their third straight game, Walker thrived. The 23-year-old went 2-for-4 and improved his season slash line to .333/.394/.767. That's not all, though. Walker belted his league-leading eighth homer of the season.

Jordan Walker extends his MLB home run lead with No. 8 💥 pic.twitter.com/QAUe4U83BX — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2026

Insane Jordan Walker Stats So Far In 2026

Apr 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Walker is on another planet right now. Since April 4, he has crushed seven of his eight home runs. Right now, he's riding his second three-game streak with a homer. He hit one on April 4 and then followed up with long balls in three games straight from April 6-8. On April 10 he went 2-4, but his home run streak snapped. But, don't worry, Cardinals fans, he began a new one on April 11 and now has homers in three straight games again.

It's getting a bit ridiculous at this point in the best way possible. MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X that Walker actually tied Scott Rolen, Mark McGwire and Stan Musial for the second-most homers in the team's first 16 games of a season with eight. To the surprise of no one, Albert Pujols holds the record with 11.

"Most home runs in team’s first 16 games of season, Cardinals history: 2006 Albert Pujols: 11, 2026 Jordan Walker: 8, 2004 Scott Rolen: 8, 1998 Mark McGwire: 8, 1954 Stan Musial: 8," Langs wrote.

Walker is on a special run right now. He heard the noise throughout the spring as some called on the team to send him down to the minors as his bat wasn't going throughout camp. He has responded with the best stretch of baseball throughout his big league career to this point. Right now, Walker is leading the league in homers, total bases, and slugging percentage and he's just 23 years old.

Plus, of course, any time your name is mentioned with the greats, like Pujols, Musial, Rolen and McGwire, you know you're doing something right.

Walker's eight homers in 16 games is a pace of 81 homers across 162 games. Of course, that isn't likely at all. But it does show how prolific a slugger he looks like right now. While the Cardinals lost on Monday, the development of Walker remains the most positive talking point around the team. Even in a loss, there are good vibes because of his performance.