Lucas Giolito Could Fit Better with Cardinals Than Expected

The St. Louis Cardinals are starting to come back down to earth after a hot start to the 2026 season. After an 8-5 start, they have dropped their last three games and fallen back to the .500 mark.

Almost every area of the roster is a problem for St. Louis. The offense has gone quiet, but the pitching staff also remains an issue.

Through the first 16 games of the season, the Cardinals have a 5.15 ERA as a team, the second highest in the National League. Lucas Giolito remains unsigned, and while on paper it may not make much sense for the Cardinals to sign him, he could actually fit in St. Louis better than expected. Here's why.

Why Lucas Giolito makes sense for Cardinals

Aug 31, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Cardinals aren't expected to be a contender. That much is clear. But just because they aren't gunning for a playoff spot doesn't mean that they shouldn't take a chance on Giolito.

Obviously, he won't be ready to contribute right away. It's going to take some time for him to build up for the season. But at this point, he'll probably only receive one-year offers.

The Cardinals already signed Dustin May to a one-year, $12.5 million contract this past offseason, their goal being to see if he can bounce back from a few down seasons and be a solid trade candidate at the deadline.

Signing Giolito to a similar deal would make sense for that very reason. He could be sold off at the trade deadline and ultimately bring back a haul of prospects for St. Louis as it assesses its needs for the future.

The Cardinals' pitching depth has also taken a major hit lately. They are now going to be without Richard Fitts for some time after he suffered a lat strain. To account for the lack of depth in the minors, Giolito could be signed while they potentially send down somebody like Andre Pallante to fill the void at Triple-A Memphis.

Signing Giolito, if that does ultimately happen, should not be done for the sake of trying to make the Cardinals a better team in 2026. They're rebuilding and need to focus on the future, but Giolito can be signed with the intention of bringing back more young pitching.

The veteran right-hander bounced back last season with the Boston Red Sox, posting a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts and winning 10 games.