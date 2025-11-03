Masyn Winn Just Made Surprising Cardinals History
Although the 2025 Major League Baseball season didn't go as the St. Louis Cardinals hoped, there were some bright spots.
Young shortstop Masyn Winn was one of the biggest ones for St. Louis.
He just finished his third MLB season and yet he is just 23 years old. Winn played in just 37 games in his first go-around in the big leagues in 2023 before becoming a full-time big leaguer last year. In 2025, he took another step forward and clearly looks like a piece to build around into the future. He has shown that he can be an impactful bat in the lineup, and is one of the best overall defensive players in the league. On Sunday, he was recognized and earned his first career Gold Glove Award as well.
MLB.com's John Denton pointed out that Winn actually is now the youngest winner of a Gold Glove Award in Cardinals history.
"Winn took the first step in possibly accomplishing that feat on Sunday when he captured his first Gold Glove Award and became the youngest winner of the award in the rich history of the Cardinals," Denton said. "At 23 years, 191 days at season’s end, Winn is the franchise’s youngest Gold Glove winner, edging out third baseman Ken Reitz (24 years, 96 days) in 1975, per Elias Sports. Also, Winn is the fifth-youngest shortstop to win the award behind Anthony Volpe (2023), Alan Trammell (1980), Francisco Lindor (2016) and Ezequiel Tovar (2024)."
The Cardinals are lucky to have Masyn Winn, for sure
Now, that's something, huh?
St. Louis has had plenty of Gold Glove winners over the years. So it's pretty shocking that Winn is now actually the youngest to win the award for the organization. Winn is the 100th player in team history to win the award. This is actually the most in the league since 1957, per Denton.
"Winn became the 100th Gold Glove winner in Cardinals history – far and away the most in MLB since Rawlings introduced the award in 1957," Denton said. "Winn joined Édgar Rentería (2002-03), Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith (1982-92) and Dal Maxvill (1968) as the only Cards shortstops to win the award."
What a season for the young shortstop. The Cardinals have plenty of questions to address this offseason. But, it's clear that this guy is a part of the solution moving forward for the organization.
