Masyn Winn Shares Excitement for Cardinals’ Top Prospect Entering 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals have different expectations entering the 2026 season. For the first time in a while, they head into a season not expecting to contend. However, there is still a lot to look forward to.

There are a lot of young players on the roster who are ready to take the next step and could be X factors for this year's team. Because of the Brendan Donovan trade, second base is opened up for top prospect JJ Wetherholt.

There is a lot of excitement around Wetherholt, especially among his teammates. Star shortstop Masyn Winn is certainly excited to play with him, and he shared his high hopes for the top prospect with MLB Network.

Masyn Winn's comments on JJ Wetherholt

Sep 7, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) fields a grounder hit up the middle for the out on San Francisco Giants batter Drew Gilbert (not shown) in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"I've seen a lot of great things. Obviously, I know what he can do with the bat. Defensively, he's only going to get better. He's just got to slow the game down," Winn said. "But the dude is an uber-athlete. The dude can do pretty much everything on the field. It's pretty exciting. He shows up to the park every day to work. He was actually working out with me this offseason. The dude's work ethic is unmatched, the dude's drive is unmatched. He wants to be here every day and it's going to be a lot of fun turning double plays with him."

The excitement is palpable around Wetherholt. Winn clearly likes what he sees, as does the Cardinals organization. Wetherholt will only continue to improve as time goes on.

The Cardinals may have their next superstar waiting in the wings. He and Winn should form a solid duo in the middle infield for St. Louis, which should improve the Cardinals' defense in 2026.

Winn is taking on more of a mentor role this year at just 23 years old, but he can certainly vouch for Wetherholt and everything he has seen from his teammate this offseason.

This duo could ultimately prove to be somewhat of an X factor for St. Louis. If they are both clicking, the Cardinals could be a lot better than they are projected to be in 2026. Solid defense up the middle is a positive, but both players should also take steps forward offensively.

But Winn knows what he has seen with Wetherholt, and is looking forward to seeing the young slugger take more steps forward this year as the Cardinals focus on youth.