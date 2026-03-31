Most Likely Cardinals Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked
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The St. Louis Cardinals spent the offseason rebuilding the farm system by trading veterans away, including Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras.
St. Louis' roster at the big league level already is young, but it wouldn't be a shock to see some of these prospects make the jump to the big leagues at some point in 2026.
Let's take a look at the Cardinals' top-10 prospects and rank them based on who is most likely to make the jump to the big leagues at some point in 2026. It's important to note that JJ Wetherholt is still technically the team's No. 1 prospect, but he's already in the big leagues.
Most Likely Cardinals Prospects To Get The Call To The Big Leagues
No. 1 — JJ Wetherholt (No. 1 Prospect)
Chances: 100 percent
Explanation: Wetherholt made the club out of camp, but hasn't graduated from prospect status yet, so he has to technically be included here.
No. 2 — Jimmy Crooks (No. 8 Prospect)
Chances: 85 percent
Explanation: Crooks got some time in the majors in 2025, but didn't make the club out of camp. The Cardinals have Iván Herrera, Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo in the majors right now. The Cardinals are one injury away from giving Crooks another shot. With all of the top catching prospects in the organization, the Cardinals need to see what they have in Crooks at some point.
No. 3 — Quinn Mathews (No. 7 Prospect)
Chances: 75 percent
Explanation: There is a lot of pitching talent in the organization right now. Mathews impressed in Spring Training, though. Like Crooks, Mathews is an injury or two away from getting a shot in the majors.
No. 4 — Joshua Báez (No. 4 Prospect)
Chances: 70 percent
Explanation: Báez made the case for himself in Spring Training. Although he didn't get a look in left field right away this season in the majors, his time will come if he can stay hot down in the minors.
No. 5 — Leo Bernal (No. 6 Prospect)
Chances: 55 percent
Explanation: Bernal, like Crooks, is one of the top catching prospects for the organization. He's right on the doorstep to the big leagues as well. At some point, the Cardinals are going to need to sort out these catching prospects. Bernal is close to the majors, like Crooks. He'll get a chance at some point.
No. 6 — Liam Doyle (No. 2 Prospect)
Chances: 50 percent
Explanation: Doyle was a first-round pick in 2025 and made the jump to Double-A shortly afterward. If Doyle is going to get the call to the majors in 2026, he needs a big season and even then likely wouldn't be in consideration until late in the year.
No. 7 — Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 5 Prospect)
Chances: 45 percent
Explanation: Cijntje is electric, but, like Doyle, hasn't pitched past Double-A. If he's going to get the call, it won't be until late in the season.
No. 8 — Rainiel Rodriguez (No. 3 Prospect)
Chances: 10 percent
Explanation: Rodriguez is just 19 years old. His chances of making the big leagues this season are very slim, but nothing can be fully ruled out. In 2027, this will be different.
Incomplete — Brandon Clarke, Tekoah Roby (No. 9 and No. 10 prospect)
Explanation: Both are injured right now. We'll check back in when healthy. Roby is currently on the 60-Day Injured List.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com