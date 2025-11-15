NL Central Contender Viewed as Strong Trade Partner for Cardinals Rebuild

The St. Louis Cardinals should be one of the most fascinating teams to watch this offseason as they continue reshaping the organization under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. For the first time in years, St. Louis appears fully committed to a true reset, and that likely means that several key players could be on the move.

One of the biggest names drawing trade interest is All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan. Cardinals fans appreciate his energy, clutch hitting, and ability to play multiple positions, but that combination of talent and affordability also makes him one of the most valuable trade chips on the roster.

Because of that, Donovan may end up bringing back one of the strongest returns of any Cardinals player. According to Derrick Goold, one specific team appears to line up extremely well with the Cardinals in potential trade talks: the Cincinnati Reds, a division rival that has been rising quickly in the National League.

“Donovan and arguably a few members of the Cardinals’ outfield depth are a fit for Cincinnati,” Goold wrote.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Cardinals Could Match Up With Division Rival in Major Offseason Trade

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Cincinnati is loaded with young talent, headlined by superstar Elly De La Cruz and flame-throwing starting pitcher Hunter Greene. What the Reds need now is more proven, steady everyday players who can elevate their roster and help them push for a postseason run in 2025. Donovan fits that description perfectly. His elite on-base skills, defensive versatility, and postseason-caliber makeup would be an ideal complement to Cincinnati’s young core.

For the Cardinals, trading Donovan to the Reds could bring significant benefits as well. Cincinnati has one of the deeper farm systems in the National League and a long list of young pitchers—something St. Louis desperately needs as it rebuilds its rotation. A deal could net the Cardinals the type of controllable pitching they’ve lacked in recent years, helping accelerate their long-term plan.

Traditionally, the Cardinals have avoided trading key players within the NL Central, but Bloom has made it clear that nothing is off the table. If the best return comes from inside the division, he is willing to make that move. That alone signals a major philosophical shift for St. Louis and could make this offseason even more unpredictable than fans expect.

At the end of the day, the Cardinals need to maximize value as they reshape the organization. If the Reds provide the strongest offer for Donovan, then St. Louis should absolutely take advantage and strengthen its future—even if it means sending a fan favorite to a rival.

More MLB: Chaim Bloom’s Comments Hint At Possible Unexpected Sonny Gray Trade