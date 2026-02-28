Ramon Urias Preparing for Important Role with Cardinals in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals had a productive offseason, trading away all of their veteran leaders and opening up opportunities for younger players. They also supplemented their young core with a few more veterans.

Their latest signing was Ramon Urias, who joined to the team on a one-year, $2 million contract with a mutual option for 2027. He gives them the right-handed bat they were looking for and allows them to try some of their infielders in the outfield.

Urias recently discussed what his expectations are for 2026 and what he hopes to accomplish as the newest member of the Cardinals roster.

Ramon Urias could be key contributor for Cardinals in 2026

Sep 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Ramon Urias (29) hits a home run to left field against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"I'll try to help as much as I can,” Urias said of his role. “Hopefully I can share my experiences with the other young guys here. I've always had helpful (teammates) in the past. I've had some guys with more experience than me, and they always try to help me and try to make it easier on me. I'll definitely go and try to do that for this team, and, of course, I'm trying to win as much as possible.”

Urias hit 11 home runs last season with the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros. He was originally signed by the Cardinals but was let go before the 2020 season. Now, he's back with his old club and looking at a very important role in 2026.

The Cardinals don't have a lot of veterans in the mix this season. It's a young team with players looking to prove themselves. But Urias' experience should help some of these younger players take the next step forward.

He won't be an everyday player, but he does give the Cardinals a lot of roster flexibility. Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin can play a little outfield, and he also adds some competition to the infield picture.

The Cardinals needed a right-handed bat, but when they couldn't find any outfielders, they turned their focus to Urias, an infielder. He's a former Gold Glove winner and should improve the Cardinals' defense in 2026.

But there is a lot to like about this signing and the potential it has to help the Cardinals out this year. Urias can be a veteran leader in a young clubhouse and can also play multiple positions on the field.

He's a natural third baseman but is also a solid utility infielder and can play all other infield positions, so he can fill multiple roles for this team.