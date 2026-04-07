Three Cardinals on Thin Ice to Save Roster Spots After Slow Starts

We're just about two weeks into the 2026 Major League Baseball regular season. Enough time has past to start to judge performance on the field.

The Cardinals have played in 10 games so far this season. St. Louis is 5-5 on the campaign. There have been some very positive performances, like Jordan Walker, JJ Wetherholt, Ramón Urías, Matthew Liberatore and Andre Pallante, among others.

There are other guys on the roster who need to step up in order to hold onto their roster spots. Here are the three guys worth watching the most over the next few weeks who could be at risk of losing their roster spots.

José Fermín — Utility Man

Sep 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Jose Fermin (15) drives in a run with a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Fermín has played in just two games so far this season and has gone 0-for-2. He made the big league roster out of camp to help as a depth option around the field, but specifically in left field with Thomas Saggese and Nathan Church. Of the three, Fermín is at the bottom of the list. Neither Church nor Saggese has stepped up yet. Church is slashing .115/.148/.115 in nine games. Saggese is slashing .200/.333/.250 in six games. Nelson Velázquez was one of the biggest stars of Spring Training, but didn't make the club out of camp. He's down in Triple-A right now and has been off to a slow start as well slashing .048/.167/.048 in six games played with Triple-A Memphis.

If Velázquez turns it around and nothing shifts with Fermín in the big leagues, then the Cardinals will certainly have a decision to make. Right now, Fermín is on the roster bubble, at the very least.

Pedro Pagés/Yohel Pozo — Catcher

Apr 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages (43) is hit by a pitch in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pagés has had a consistent role behind the plate and Pozo has been more of a depth option. But both of these guys are on the bubble as well. That's in large part because of the fact that Jimmy Crooks is tearing it up at Triple-A Memphis right now. He's slashing .400/.538/.900 in six games with three homers and six RBIs. In the majors, Pagés is slashing .200/.273/.350 with one homer and three RBIs in seven games.

Pozo has played in just two games and has gone 0-for-5. With the way both are playing, arguably there's no reason why Crooks shouldn't get a shot soon. If these numbers look similar over the next few weeks, the Cardinals need to consider making a change. Crooks is simply playing too well not to be considered.