What Chaim Bloom Must Target in Upcoming Cardinals Trades

The St. Louis Cardinals finally accomplished their main goal of the offseason on Tuesday, sending eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-handed pitcher Jack Martinez. They now have an opening at third base for a younger player.

The main focus of the offseason for Chaim Bloom has been to acquire as much pitching as possible for the future and to give the Cardinals enough depth for the 2026 season despite their rebuild.

However, the time has come for Bloom to focus on other areas of the roster that need attention. Now, the Cardinals need some position players.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Cardinals Need Position Players

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The top trade chip for the Cardinals is now Brendan Donovan with Arenado gone. They can get a lot in exchange for him.

However, the Cardinals have enough pitching by now, and it’s time to focus on position players. They can do this in free agency, of course, but their position player depth is quite thin at all levels.

A right-handed bat who can play first base, outfield or third base should be next on their list, and they can still acquire some good prospects for Donovan that can fill those needs at the Major League level while also giving them more depth in the minors.

The Cardinals have eight starters competing for five spots in the rotation for 2026. They signed Dustin May and still have Matthew Liberatore, Richard Fitts, Hunter Dobbins, Michael McGreevy, Andre Pallante, Kyle Leahy and Quinn Mathews, so they should be set in terms of depth in that department.

The San Francisco Giants were said to be making a push for Donovan on Tuesday just moments before the Arenado trade. They have plenty of bats in their system that could give the Cardinals a little more depth.

It should be interesting to see what Bloom decides to do, but the Cardinals have enough pitching at this point and should be focusing on other areas of need.

Even if injuries take place, the Cardinals are in a good spot in terms of pitching depth and have plenty of options to fill rotation spots if that ultimately happens.

Bloom should be shifting his focus at this point, and if he can do that, the Cardinals can get the depth they need elsewhere.

More MLB: Brendan Donovan’s Status After Cardinals Trade Nolan Arenado