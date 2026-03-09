Where Cardinals Outfield Picture Stands with Opening Day Close

The St. Louis Cardinals are facing a lot of uncertainty with their starting outfield. They were looking for a right-handed outfielder with power late in the offseason before they ultimately chose to sign Ramon Urias to a one-year contract.

That tackles the need for a right-handed bat, but it still leaves the outfield situation in question. There still isn't much clarity on where certain players will be used. Center field and right field are set with Victor Scott II and Jordan Walker, but that leaves left field open.

Lars Nootbaar will likely miss opening day after having surgery on both heels last offseason. Even manager Oli Marmol isn't quite sure what his opening day outfield will look like.

Cardinals' outfield picture still unclear

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"I’ll map out the outfielders and infielders and what playing time will look like during the next seven days, and see where we are at,” said the Cardinals' skipper.

After the Urias signing, the Cardinals began trying out Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin in left field. Saggese is playing for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic, so they are down one option.

However, they also have Nelson Velazquez, who they signed to a minor league deal that could take over in left field, at least to start the season. Another option is Joshua Baez, who has looked solid at the plate in spring training, but it might be wise not to rush him to the major leagues out of sheer necessity.

So, what could the Cardinals do? They have three options that make perfect sense as they move closer to opening day, but there are also other things that they can try before the season starts.

They could potentially go back into free agency and add a right-handed outfield bat with some power. Former Cardinal Tommy Pham is still unsigned.

Pham is 37 years old and not exactly an everyday player at this point in his career. But the Cardinals have used a lot of players in left field this spring.

The veteran outfielder is a sure thing to at least take an outfield spot and potentially run with it in 2026. At that point, they wouldn't have to worry about inexperienced options at those spots.

A lot has still yet to be decided for St. Louis, so it will be interesting to see where things stand as opening day draws closer. The season begins on March 26.