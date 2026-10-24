Tai Peete's AFL Emergence Could Be Big News for the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals' season ended weeks ago, but that doesn't mean that there aren't things for the fanbase to pay attention to right now.

For example, the Arizona Fall League is in full swing right now and the Cardinals are well-represented. No. 14 prospect Tekoah Roby is healthy and has been dealing so far. Ropy has made three appearances and hasn't allowed a run in 9 2/3 innings pitched. Plus, he has a ridiculous 13-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He isn't the only player putting his name on the map nationally. No. 17 prospect Tai Peete, who came over in the Brendan Donovan trade, has been electric.

On Friday, he became the first player since at least 2005 in Arizona Fall League history to record a triple in four straight games.

Racing to history 💨@Cardinals No. 17 prospect Tai Peete etched himself into the Arizona Fall League history books Thursday afternoon. Peete became the first player since at least 2005 to record a triple in four straight games pic.twitter.com/Nu52iCAMd4 — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 23, 2026

It's not just triples that Peete has been able to do. He has been phenomenal overall. Peete has played in 11 games and is slashing .348/.423/.674 with a 1.097 OPS, one home run, six RBIs, seven stolen bases, four doubles and four triples. Those are some absurd numbers, to say the least.

Peete is just 21 years old right now. He made a good first impression in the Cardinals' system in 2026, but only played in 66 games due to injuries. When he was on the field, he was very good. He made it all the way up to Double-A. Overall, he slashed .296/.359/.549 with a .908 OPS, 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 19 doubles and seven triples. When it comes to Peete, he has elite speed and fills up the box score. We saw that throughout the 2026 season and now have been able to see it in the Arizona Fall League as well.

Now, he's getting his name out there nationally. When Spring Training rolls around, he's going to be someone to watch closely, just like No. 11 prospect Josiah Ragsdale. That's not to say that he'll make the Cardinals' Opening Day roster out of camp. In fact, that most likely will not be the case. But if he carries the momentum from the Arizona Fall League and into the 2027 season down in the minors, he's going to give himself a chance to get a shot on the sooner side.

Throughout the 2026 season, guys like Joshua Baez and Leo Bernal were prospects to follow down in the minors as they worked their way up towards the majors. Peete is putting himself in a position to be in that same category in 2027.