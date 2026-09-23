Tai Peete’s Cardinals Breakout Puts Mariners’ Brendan Donovan Trade Under Scrutiny

In what has already been an uncomfortable season, here’s something else that can ruin the Mariners’ day: Tai Peete left their organization with swing-and-miss attached to nearly every conversation about his future. Seven months later, that weakness has loosened its grip on him.

Peete delivered one of the loudest performances of his breakout season in Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series. The former Mariners first-round pick went 5-for-5 for Double-A Springfield, collecting three singles, a ground-rule double and a 440-foot three-run homer in a 7-2 victory over Amarillo. He drove in four runs, scored twice and stole a base. Even if his old organization isn’t checking the receipt, they’re hearing about this performance whether they’d like to or not.

One huge night can fool us. But Peete’s entire season carries more weight. He slashed .296/.359/.549 across 66 games, reached Double-A, hit for the cycle twice and finished with 13 homers and 16 steals despite losing two months of the season due to a concussion.

The power-speed combination was always there. Seattle drafted him 30th overall in 2023. The contact gains are what should really turn scouts’ heads.

Peete raised his in-zone contact rate from 73 percent to 78 and lowered his strikeout rate from 30.6 percent to 26.9. It’s still a high rate, but the arrow is finally moving in the right direction. He is making more contact without draining pop from his bat. St. Louis acquired a gifted project and already has a much cleaner blueprint.

What a performance by Tai Peete last night! 👏



The 21-year-old outfielder had a career-high five hits (5-for-5) with 4 RBI, including a booming 440 ft. 3-R HR to finish a triple shy of the cycle in Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/4eWhWKHpnW — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) September 21, 2026

Meanwhile, the Mariners paid for Brendan Donovan and Received 39 Games

Seattle knew Peete’s potential. That’s what helped them acquire Donovan in the first place. (We just touched on the three-team trade earlier here.) That was a serious haul. The Mariners paid it because Donovan looked like a ready-made answer near the top of their lineup. But he hasn’t been dependable.

Donovan played 39 games during an injury-riddled first season in Seattle. Multiple groin-related absences interrupted his season before a batting-cage concussion sent him back to the injured list. Nobody should blame Donovan for a brain injury. But still, for this trade to pay off, the M’s needed a full season from Donovan. Now it looks like it’s coming to an end finishing with just 159 plate appearances. Meanwhile, Peete produced the best year of his professional career.

Seattle Has a Player Development Question to Answer

We cannot hand the Cardinals full credit for every improvement Peete made. Young hitters mature. Sometimes they just need more repetition. Sometimes a talented player simply reaches the point when the game begins slowing down. The Mariners still need to examine every detail of what happened after Peete changed organizations.

Did St. Louis alter his swing decisions? Did its coaches help him cover more of the strike zone? Was there an approach Seattle could have introduced earlier? A team cannot watch one of its former first-round picks improve his most glaring weakness immediately after leaving and wave it away as bad timing. What’s happening with Peete deserves an internal audit.

Peete remains a Double-A prospect with plenty to prove. A 26.9 percent strikeout rate will follow him into every evaluation, and five hits in a championship game don’t guarantee a productive major-league career.

His breakout has grown well beyond one big playoff game, though. Two cycles, a .908 OPS, improving contact and a promotion to Double-A amount to legitimate progress. The Cardinals are getting closer to an answer with Peete while the Mariners are still waiting to see what a healthy Donovan season looks like.

Seattle chose certainty and accepted the cost. One season later, St. Louis owns the most exciting development from the trade.