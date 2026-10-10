Cardinals Struck Gold With Tekoah Roby's Electric 2026 AFL Debut

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Tekoah Roby made his big return to the mound on Friday in the Arizona Fall League after missing the entire 2026 season.

Roby missed the campaign as he recovered and rehabbed after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025. The 25-year-old grinded his way through the rehab and took the hill on Friday in the Arizona Fall League and looked like he didn't miss a single game. The righty tossed three hitless innings and struck out six in his first bit of action since July 10, 2025.

4️⃣5️⃣6️⃣ days since his last game action… Tekoah Roby delivers a gem.



The Cardinals No. 14 prospect hurls three hitless innings striking out six along the way. pic.twitter.com/SJHRIzAQK2 — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 9, 2026

Despite the time off, Roby was electric and his fastball sat in the upper-90s and reached 99 miles per hour in his first outing in the Arizona Fall League this year.

Tekoah Roby final line (40 pitches, 30 strikes):



3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K



His fastball sat 97-98 MPH, reaching as high as 99 in his first appearance back



The stuff looks as lively as ever; really nice to see him back pic.twitter.com/bRnnzQbsuJ — Adam Akbani (@AdamAkbani) October 9, 2026

Here is Tekoah Roby’s pitch plot from today.



Obviously the curveball, and fastball/changeup vertical separation standout, but I want to draw some attention to the sinker.



In 2025 that pitch average 9.1 inches of IVB today it averaged 5.2 inches of IVB.



That 4 inch difference… pic.twitter.com/VvLGQsbzjT — Redbird Farmhands (@RedbirdFarmhand) October 10, 2026

If you're a Cardinals fan, this is exactly what you should want to see right now. With such a long layoff, it's easy to forget about a guy, especially in a farm system that is as good as St. Louis' is. Right now, he's the Cardinals' No. 14 overall prospect. But it's important to note that the righty is someone who was as high as the Cardinals' No. 3 overall prospect back in 2024. In 2025, he was great on the mound before he got hurt. Roby made 10 starts in Double-A and had a 2.49 ERA in 47 innings pitched. Because of that, he made it up to Triple-A and made six starts, where he had a 4.02 ERA before getting hurt. If you dig deeper into Roby's numbers in Triple-A, he was excellent after two straight tough starts to begin his stint at the level.

In his final four starts in Triple-A before getting hurt, Roby logged a 0.86 ERA in 21 innings pitched. He was getting used to the competition and thriving just one level below the majors, but the injury derailed him for the 2026 season, which is why he's now the team's No. 14 prospect.

But if he can continue to pitch as he did on Friday and enters Spring Training fully built up and ready to go, he's someone who could make a play for a 2027 rotation spot. He's that good. If he hadn't gotten hurt, Cardinals fans could've even seen him back in 2025 in the majors. But it's not how things worked out.

Roby's return to the mound was a positive one. Now, he needs to build off it. The Cardinals' front office should be watching very closely. The version of Roby that pitched on Friday could make the 2027 big league club better.