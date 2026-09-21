Cardinals-Mariners Trade is a Major Steal Thanks to Tai Peete

The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season is about to wrap up for the St. Louis Cardinals and one thing that has gotten more and more clear is that the team made the right call by trading Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners.

This isn't to say that Donovan wasn't great in St. Louis. He absolutely was. Donovan was a fan favorite in St. Louis and became an All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner while in town. But the Cardinals traded him away to bolster the farm system because St. Louis wasn't close to contention. It doesn't hurt that the Seattle Mariners gave the Cardinals an absolute haul that continues to look better and better.

The three-team deal brought starter Jurrangelo Cijntje, outfielder Tai Peete, outfielder Colton Ledbetter and two draft picks. Cijntje has been red-hot recently. Ledbetter has been good in Triple-A all season to this point. Neither is the reason this deal looks more like a steal, though. That is the red-hot performance of Peete recently.

What A Move

Aug 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Brendan Donovan (33) during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Aug. 16, Peete has slashed .394/.434/.634 with a 1.068 OPS, four home runs, 16 RBIs, five walks, four stolen bases, five doubles and 21 runs scored for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. On Sunday, Peete had potentially the best game of his professional career to this point. In Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series, Peete went 5-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs, one double, a stolen base and two runs scored.

The 21-year-old set a new career high with his five base hits.

What a performance by Tai Peete last night! 👏



The 21-year-old outfielder had a career-high five hits (5-for-5) with 4 RBI, including a booming 440 ft. 3-R HR to finish a triple shy of the cycle in Game 1 of the Texas League Championship Series. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/4eWhWKHpnW — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) September 21, 2026

Peete is a 21-year-old outfielder who has shown this season that he can really play. He had never played above High-A before the 2026 season. Last year, he played in 125 games with High-A Everett in the Mariners' system and slashed .217/.288/.404 with 19 homers, 63 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases. The Cardinals have seen a different version of the young outfielder. He played in 42 games with High-A Peoria and slashed .300/.370/.611 with a .981 OPS, 10 homers, 39 RBIs, 14 doubles and 11 stolen bases. That's why he was promoted to Double-A in the first place.

With Springfield, he has been even better. Peete is slashing .319/.360/.489 with three homers, 16 RBs, five doubles and one triple in 21 games. Clearly, he has adjusted well to the Double-A game.

Cijntje is someone who could help the Cardinals' rotation as soon as next season. Peete is very young, but if he keeps playing like this, he's going to put himself in a position to help the big league club out at some point. Plus, Ledbetter is one step away from the majors as well.

On the Mariners front, Donovan has played in just 39 games this season due to injuries. It's unfortunate that Donovan hasn't had the season he wanted, but the Cardinals made the right move.