Chaim Bloom Offers Important Insight on Cardinals' Prospect Joshua Baez

The St. Louis Cardinals have been a lot better than expected this season. Though they aren't playing great baseball at the moment, they still are 43-38 and have sole possession of the third National League wild card spot.

They are in the middle of a rebuild, so it might take some time for them to get back to where they want to be. They have a prospect in Triple-A Memphis, Joshua Baez who has been crushing the ball lately.

Cardinals fans are hoping to see him with the big-league club eventually. President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom shared some important insight on Baez's season, what he is working on, and what will drive the organization's decision-making on him.

Chaim Bloom shares thoughts on Joshua Baez

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"The adjustments Josh made going into 2025 allowed him to control the strike zone better and make more contact — which unlocked the rest of his game," Bloom said. "Early this year in Triple-A, we saw both of those things backslide, even though he was still getting to his power occasionally. He’s training differently now and headed in the right direction in those areas again, and we’re hoping to see continued progress as the summer goes on.

"Big league pitchers are the best in the world at exploiting weaknesses. There’s always an adjustment period regardless, but it’s on us to help our players build the right foundation for success at the highest level. He’s got the ceiling of an impact player and not just a one-dimensional guy, and we want to make sure he’s prepared to do that."

Baez, the Cardinals No. 3 prospect, is hitting .265/.332/.601 with a .933 OPS, 26 home runs and 65 RBI at Triple-A Memphis. The Cardinals do want to see him cut down on his strikeouts, so that might be something they want to see from him before they call him up to the majors.

However, Bloom does seem very high on Baez and understands what needs to happen for him to get the call to the big leagues. There is little more he can do in the minor leagues before ultimately taking his talents to St. Louis.

But Bloom has a good idea of what he wants to see from the slugger before he adds him to the Cardinals roster. There is a path for him to the big leagues, but the Cardinals also need to see him make some more adjustments before that happens, though they certainly believe he is capable, and it will be interesting to see when the Cardinals finally decide to give him the call.