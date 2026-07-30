There's 'No Chance' Cardinals Option Matthew Liberatore Despite Struggles

The St. Louis Cardinals' success in the first half of the season was one of the biggest surprises across the league, but the team has fallen back down to earth since the All-Star break.

Expectations were extremely low for the Cardinals heading into this season after trading away multiple star players this offseason. Yet the team defied all odds heading into the All-Star break with a 50-45 record.

St. Louis has struggled in the second half of the season, going 3-9 in the team's last 12 games. The Cardinals' slide has dropped the team out of a playoff spot and will likely lead them to sell at the trade deadline.

One player who's struggled immensely as of late is five-year veteran pitcher Matthew Liberatore. The 26-year-old hurler has a 5.26 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched through 21 starts this season, but he's allowed three or more earned runs in seven of his last nine starts. Despite Liberatore's struggles, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol could not have made it clearer that the team would not be considering optioning the struggling pitcher.

Marmol says there's no going back for Liberatore at this point

Jul 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on from the dugout prior to a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“At this level, especially if you look at the Cubs, they’re first or second in the league against left-handed starters,” Marmol said on Tuesday, per MLB.com's Brenden Schaeffer. “They’ve done a real nice job, and you’re going to have to get ahead of them and put yourself in favorable counts in order to get what you want.

“This is, continue to plow on and prove that you can. There’s zero going back to like, ‘Let’s go gain confidence elsewhere and then come back’ -- that’s not an option. No chance. I have not thought of it once.”

This is Liberatore's second season as a full-time starting pitcher for the Cardinals, but it has not gone nearly as well as the first. Though the left-handed hurler is on pace to break his career-high in strikeouts this season, he posted a far better 4.21 ERA last season.

It's not surprising that Marmol is not considering sending Liberatore down to the minor leagues, as the 26-year-old is in his fifth season in the big leagues. Being sent down to the minors won't necessarily lead to more success down the line.

Instead, St. Louis should consider moving the struggling pitcher back into a role out of the bullpen. Liberatore performed well in 2024 when he was used primarily as a reliever, making 60 appearances. Making this move would also open up a spot in the rotation to give a top prospect like Quinn Matthews an opportunity in the big leagues down the stretch.