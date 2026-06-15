Victor Scott II’s Triple-A Reset Is Already Paying Off for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals made the correct decision sending Victor Scott II down to the minors just over one week ago.

Scott was really struggling offensively in the majors. So much so that it overshadowed his elite defensive play out in center field. He was in the 88th percentile in outs above average before his demotion, but he was slashing .194/.276/.258 with a .534 OPS in 61 games. Despite the fact that his defense was very good, Scott actually was at -0.5 wins above replacement before being sent down. You can be the best defensive player in the game, but if your bat isn't working, changes need to be made.

Nathan Church was activated off the Injured List and has been solid since going 7-for-21 (.333) with one walk and two doubles in six games played. On the other hand, Scott has started to break out a bit down in Triple-A.

The Cardinals Outfielder Is Showing Progress

Jun 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) lays down a bunt against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Scott has played in four games and is 6-for-18 (.333) with four RBIs, one walk, one stolen base, two doubles and one triple. Now, of course, it's a small sample size. But this is exactly what the Cardinals need. Being sent down to Triple-A doesn't mean that Scott is always going to be down there. He can help this big league club out. Again, he's great defensively and is a menace on the base paths when he gets on base. Last year, he had 34 stolen bases in 138 games played. Before being sent down, he wasn't getting on base and therefore not getting to utilize his legs as much so he had just nine stolen bases. That would be a pace of 20 stolen bases in 138 games.

Scott being down in Triple-A is an opportunity for him to work on things in the batter's box with less pressure than in the big leagues. It would not be surprising in the slightest to see him back in the majors this season, but he'll have to keep this hot streak going. A four-game hot streak isn't going to get him back to the majors. But if he can consistently get on base, he'll earn his way back up.

Now, again, it is a small sample size. But it is a step in the direction for a guy who certainly needed some good news to go his way. Hopefully, Scott can keep it up down in Triple-A.