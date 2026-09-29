What a Successful Cardinals Offseason Actually Looks Like
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The St. Louis Cardinals are set for another crucial offseason under Chaim Bloom as they continue their rebuild and look towards the future. Despite a 77-85 finish to the season, the Cardinals still had a lot of successes in 2026 and have laid the foundation for their next great team.
The Cardinals still have work to do if they want to take steps forward, though. The team was far from flawless, and a successful offseason is still very important for the future.
To have a successful offseason, they are going to need to add some pieces to the roster. Here is a blueprint of what that looks like.
Address the bullpen
The biggest weakness for the Cardinals was their bullpen. They had the fifth-worst ERA in the National League with a 4.40 mark, and while Riley O'Brien led Major League Baseball with 38 saves, he also had the most blown saves in the league.
That is why the bullpen is the most urgent need for this team. Adding two or three high leverage arms could make a huge difference, even if this team isn't going full throttle for a spot in the postseason. It could help give younger players more exposure to meaningful games down the stretch next year.
JoJo Romero is a free agent after being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Perhaps bringing him back would help the bullpen out and leave the Cardinals with a high-leverage left-hander.
Re-sign Dustin May
Because the Cardinals have so much starting pitching depth, this potential move isn't a necessity, but they could still use a veteran starter that can solidify the middle of their rotation. It's safe to say that they won't be in the mix for Tarik Skubal, and the rest of the market doesn't look great.
But May will likely return to the market because it's unlikely that both he and the Brewers pick up their ends of his mutual option. One side will likely decline.
May proved he can stay healthy for a full season this year, and he also spoke highly of his time in St. Louis, so having him back could be beneficial, as he is somebody the Cardinals are familiar with. He might also be the best option within their preferred price range.
Re-signing him shouldn't force the Cardinals to break the bank, and they could have a proven presence in the rotation for 2027 while the younger arms continue to develop.
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Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow bishopcurtis5