What a Successful Cardinals Offseason Actually Looks Like

The St. Louis Cardinals are set for another crucial offseason under Chaim Bloom as they continue their rebuild and look towards the future. Despite a 77-85 finish to the season, the Cardinals still had a lot of successes in 2026 and have laid the foundation for their next great team.

The Cardinals still have work to do if they want to take steps forward, though. The team was far from flawless, and a successful offseason is still very important for the future.

To have a successful offseason, they are going to need to add some pieces to the roster. Here is a blueprint of what that looks like.

Address the bullpen

Sep 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) celebrates with catcher Leo Bernal (13) after defeating the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest weakness for the Cardinals was their bullpen. They had the fifth-worst ERA in the National League with a 4.40 mark, and while Riley O'Brien led Major League Baseball with 38 saves, he also had the most blown saves in the league.

That is why the bullpen is the most urgent need for this team. Adding two or three high leverage arms could make a huge difference, even if this team isn't going full throttle for a spot in the postseason. It could help give younger players more exposure to meaningful games down the stretch next year.

JoJo Romero is a free agent after being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Perhaps bringing him back would help the bullpen out and leave the Cardinals with a high-leverage left-hander.

Re-sign Dustin May

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because the Cardinals have so much starting pitching depth, this potential move isn't a necessity, but they could still use a veteran starter that can solidify the middle of their rotation. It's safe to say that they won't be in the mix for Tarik Skubal, and the rest of the market doesn't look great.

But May will likely return to the market because it's unlikely that both he and the Brewers pick up their ends of his mutual option. One side will likely decline.

May proved he can stay healthy for a full season this year, and he also spoke highly of his time in St. Louis, so having him back could be beneficial, as he is somebody the Cardinals are familiar with. He might also be the best option within their preferred price range.

Re-signing him shouldn't force the Cardinals to break the bank, and they could have a proven presence in the rotation for 2027 while the younger arms continue to develop.