Why 2026 Cardinals Are Still a Team Worth Rooting for Down the Stretch

The St. Louis Cardinals busted out for 13 runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday after a tough series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. They snapped their two-game losing streak and got back in the win column in a big way.

St. Louis is still 69-70, and their chances of reaching the playoffs are slim at best, but the Cardinals have still been an entertaining team to watch in 2026, despite not having the best ballclub on paper.

The clubhouse vibes have also been different this year. With a much younger team, the Cardinals seem to have taken a weight off of their shoulders. After their win in Los Angeles, manager Oli Marmol talked about the clubhouse vibes and what he is seeing from his team.

"There was just a looseness to the group that you want to continue to build off of," Marmol said. "We talked about Philly and Chicago and a place like this. You just want to continue to breed a group that’s fearless in how they approach those types of games. So, I like the looseness of our group from pitch 1.”

Cardinals stay true to themselves in win over Dodgers

Sep 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Thomas Saggese (25) celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The vibes in the Cardinals clubhouse have been the same all season. The team was brought together because the outside expectations were that they were going to have a rough season. While the record would suggest that they aren't having their best year, the organization has taken a lot of steps forward.

The young players have had a chance to establish themselves and become clear pieces for the future. All the while, the team has shown a lot of fight, and while it's not a contender, it has been able to bounce back from adversity quite well. To start a road series against the Dodgers off with a 13-run outburst is a big statement.

Again, the playoffs are a longshot, but the Cardinals can still impact the race and be a fun team to watch down the stretch. They have a series with the Chicago White Sox coming up at home, and after that they'll play the Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers to wrap up the season on the road. Pittsburgh is only one game behind St. Louis in the standings, and the Cardinals could also spoil the Brewers' bid to finish with the best record in the National League.

It's still a team that is worth rooting for down the stretch, and one that can make the final month of the season very exciting in St. Louis.