What Should Cardinals Do with Dustin May as Trade Deadline Nears?

The St. Louis Cardinals are clearly trending downwards with just over a week to go before the trade deadline. The team is now out of a playoff spot and just two games over the .500 mark as they begin a crucial series against the Cincinnati Reds this coming weekend.

They have several trade chips on the roster as the deadline gets closer, and it's clear that they're going to be selling at this point. Dustin May is likely their biggest trade chip, as he is on an expiring contract.

It remains to be seen what they'll do with him, but Tim Britton of The Athletic predicts that May will be gone by August 3.

"It’s been an uneven season for the right-hander on a one-year deal," Britton wrote. "After a pair of rough starts early, he pitched like a potential All-Star, capped off by a one-hit shutout of the Padres. In his five starts since, his ERA is over 9.00. Everyone needs a starter, and May’s frequent glimpses of potential and his strong peripherals are sure to tantalize one of those teams this summer. (He brought back real value at the deadline during a worse individual season last year.) Although still in contention in the NL, St. Louis was never all-in on this season, and this is a chance to cash in a nice chip."

What will Cardinals do?

Jul 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May (3) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wisest course of action for St. Louis would be to trade May. He has a mutual option for 2027, but those are rarely exercised, so he likely won't be back in St. Louis anyway. There is still a chance they could get something good for him.

It may not be the haul they got for Brendan Donovan, but the Cardinals could still bring back some valuable pieces, especially since May is on a very team friendly contract. He'll start Friday against the Reds.

The 28-year-old right-hander is 5-7 with a 4.78 ERA in 19 starts this season. He has dealt with injuries in the past, but has been able to remain healthy for the most part this season, so as long as he can avoid the injured list, there should be teams that show interest in him and be willing to give up a decent prospect or two to get a deal done.

The Cardinals aren't going anywhere this season, so it's time for them to cash in on some of their best trade assets.