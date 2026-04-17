Why Liam Doyle's Slump Isn't a Red Flag for Cardinals Yet

One of the St. Louis Cardinals' top prospects hasn't gotten off to the start that he likely wanted to have down in the minors, but there's no reason for concern yet.

Cardinals No. 2 prospect, Liam Doyle, is down with Double-A Springfield and has been cold to kick off the season. Doyle has made two starts so far this season for Springfield and it has been a tough start. Doyle's first start of the season came on April 8 against the Tulsa Drillers. That day, Doyle went three innings and allowed four earned runs and six runs total. Doyle threw 65 pitches and struck out three batters, allowed one homer and walked one batter.

Some overreacted after Doyle's first start of the season. He spoke afterward and noted that throughout the contest he was working on two pitches he's been tinkering with in a sweeper and a curveball.

"No need to overreact about anything, just on to the next start,” Doyle said, as transcribed by Andy Carroll of Scoops Sports Network. “Stuff like that also helps you learn how to take losses like that and bad outings as a professional – you just get to work, and you got five days to turn it around.”

Liam Doyle Is Going To Be Just Fine

Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) sends love to the Tennessee fans after Tennesee defeated Wake Forest at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, he's working through things. But his second start of the season wasn't great either. Doyle only made it through 2/3 of an inning against the Wichita Wind Surge and allowed three earned runs and walked one batter in 40 pitches.

Again, no need for concern yet. He's the Cardinals' No. 2 prospect for a reason. This is a guy who struck out 164 batters in 95 2/3 innings last year at the University of Tennessee. His second professional outing in 2025 was already in Double-A and it was scoreless. Clearly, he's working through things and there are some growing pains. That's going to happen. He's just 21 years old and already two steps away from the majors.

This guy is going to be the Cardinals' No. 1 prospect very soon. JJ Wetherholt hasn't technically graduated from the Cardinals' top prospect list yet. When he does, Doyle will move into that top spot. With Doyle, you know you're getting an elite fastball that can already play in the majors. It's that good. He also has a very splitter. But if he wants to have success in the majors, he needs to develop his secondary pitches. It sounds like that's what he's trying to do down in Double-A right now. That's the place to do it. The second he gets those pitches working, we're going to see him rise. Again, this guy is going to be the Cardinals' top prospect soon for a reason. He's an elite rotation prospect.

Don't worry about him yet, Cardinals fans.